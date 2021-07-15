The “Titans” score a three-peat in the season three trailer for DC and HBO Max’s superhero series.

HBO Max released a new look at season three of “Titans” on Thursday. The show follows comic book characters Robin, Rachel Roth, Gar Logan and more as they make their mark within the DC Universe.

A synopsis for the show reads, “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

“Titans” stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly and Damaris Lewis.

Season three of “Titans” premieres August 12 on HBO Max.