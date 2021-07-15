Antonio Banderas is no stranger to big-screen blockbusters, and the star of such action-heavy hits as “Desperado” and “The Mask of Zorro” will be bringing his swashbuckling skills to the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

Deadline reports that Banderas has signed on to star alongside Harrison Ford in the still-untitled fifth film in the franchise, following 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls”.

Banderas is the latest addition to an all-star cast that already includes Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Steven Spielberg had originally intended to direct, but stepped aside to let James Mangold take the reins.

Spielberg is, however, serving as a producer, and has enlisted iconic composer John Williams, who penned the music for the previous four movies, to return.

According to Deadline, production is currently underway. Details about the film’s plot are being kept tightly under wraps, as is information about the character Banderas will be portraying.

The tentatively titled “Indiana Jones 5” is scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.