Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split with the rest of the royal family has generated countless headlines, and now a new Lifetime movie dramatizes the extraordinary events that led the Duke of Duchess of Sussex to flee Buckingham Palace for California.

Starring Jordan Dean (“The Punisher”) and Sydney Morton (“She’s Gotta Have It”) as Sussexes, the made-for-TV movie’s synopsis indicates that it “explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Dean) and Meghan (Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

In addition, the movie will showcase the former “Suits” star’s “growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death,” the synopsis continues.

The film will also delve into the complicated dynamics between Prince William (Jordan Whalen) and Harry, Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) and Meghan, and Harry with William and Charles (Steve Coulter), all of which combined to result in the ultimate break from the royal ties.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” will air Sept. 6 on Lifetime.