A new documentary about Anthony Bourdain is being labelled “grotesque” and “upsetting” for using AI technology to recreate the voice of the late celebrity chef.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, “Roadrunner” director Morgan Neville explains how the controversial decision came about.

“I created an AI model of his voice,” Neville explained. “There were three quotes there I wanted his voice for that there were no recordings of.”

Neville continued, “If you watch the film… you probably don’t know what the other lines are that were spoken by the AI, and you’re not going to know. We can have a documentary-ethics panel about it later.”

Many Twitter users have been calling out the documentary.

the Anthony Bourdain voice AI thing is so upsetting — calm jawn (@small_jawn) July 15, 2021

idk I think this is pretty grotesque pic.twitter.com/Hpe3GSvh2Y — future canon (@futurecanon) July 15, 2021