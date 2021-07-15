A new documentary about Anthony Bourdain is being labelled “grotesque” and “upsetting” for using AI technology to recreate the voice of the late celebrity chef.
In a new interview with The New Yorker, “Roadrunner” director Morgan Neville explains how the controversial decision came about.
RELATED: Anthony Bourdain Is Giddy For Waffle House In Resurfaced Clip On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Death
“I created an AI model of his voice,” Neville explained. “There were three quotes there I wanted his voice for that there were no recordings of.”
Neville continued, “If you watch the film… you probably don’t know what the other lines are that were spoken by the AI, and you’re not going to know. We can have a documentary-ethics panel about it later.”
RELATED: Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’ Set For Summer
Many Twitter users have been calling out the documentary.
This feels…strange? Questionable? https://t.co/SJCu8qk2tZ
— Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) July 15, 2021
the Anthony Bourdain voice AI thing is so upsetting
— calm jawn (@small_jawn) July 15, 2021
RELATED: Watch The Emotional Trailer For New ‘Roadrunner’ Movie About Anthony Bourdain’s Life
idk I think this is pretty grotesque pic.twitter.com/Hpe3GSvh2Y
— future canon (@futurecanon) July 15, 2021
Anthony Bourdain would have absolutely hated this. https://t.co/ooBoFxQdKi
— Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) July 15, 2021