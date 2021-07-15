Chip Gaines is letting his hair grow for a good cause.

While sitting down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on “Today”, the home-design pro spoke about growing his hair out for charity.

On how the idea first began during lockdown, Gaines recalled, “The pandemic hit and we just cut that out of our typical routine, probably like most people, and so after it got a little longer and a little longer, I just was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to go for it. I’m going to grow this out.'”

He continued, “I like to continue to bring in bucket lister-type situations into my life and I was like, hey, when I die I’m going to say, ‘You remember that season that I had that long hair?’ And when I’m bald as a bat here in a couple of months after we shave it — literally, razor-blade bald — then I’ll say I’ve never been bald before either.”

Gaines previously shaved off all of his hair in aid of a Children’s Research Hospital back in 2017.

The “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” star also revealed how his hairdo has been dividing fans.

“Nobody can agree on anything,” he said. “You’re either in this camp or you’re in this camp. Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair. It’s either you love this or you (hate it).”

Meanwhile, wife Joanna Gaines admitted that she’s into her husband’s long tresses.

“It’s grown on me,” she said. “I think I’m going to miss it, for sure.”