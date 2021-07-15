Iggy Azalea attends "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Iggy Azalea is about to take a long break from making new music.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Twitter to announce the news on Thursday, July 15.

“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

Revealing that her next album would be her last for a “few years,” Azalea wrote, “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.”

Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

She continued, “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!”

Yes! I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can’t wait til you guys see it! https://t.co/pL2FYAE1Dk — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

The Australian star later gave more details about her upcoming projects while answering a fan.

“Yes! I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can’t wait til you guys see it!,” she added.