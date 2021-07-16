Click to share this via email

Shakira is back with a brand-new summer anthem!

The Colombian superstar dropped her music video for “Don’t Wait Up” on Friday, July 16.

“I’m excited to share my new song ‘Don’t Wait Up’ with everyone,” said Shakira of the uptempo track.

“The day we came up with this in the studio, I knew it would be perfect for summer and those nights where you just want to not think about tomorrow!”

The video was filmed on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, a popular tourist destination with stunning natural landscapes.

The 44-year-old singer spent several days at Abama Resort Tenerife in the municipality of Guía de Isora.

“Don’t Wait Up” was co-written by Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, and the video was directed by Warren Fu.