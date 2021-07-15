Jason Sudeikis has earned praise (and a recent Emmy nomination) for his portrayal of the title character in Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.”

As it turns out, Sudeikis doesn’t have to stray too far from his actual self to play relentlessly optimistic Ted, proven in an article from Uproxx senior entertainment writer Mike Ryan titled “Yeah, Jason Sudeikis Is Actually Kind Of Like Ted Lasso In Real Life”.

As Ryan recounts, he was going through some personal issues at the time that were reflective of those experienced by Sudeikis’ character in the Netflix movie “Kodachrome”, who tries to bridge a long estrangement with his dying father (Ed Harris).

According to Ryan, “there actually is a lot of Ted Lasso in the real Jason Sudeikis,” which became apparent when he told the actor while interviewing him that he could relate to the film’s theme, given that he was still grappling with the death of his father a few months earlier.

Later on the same day of their interview, Sudeikis sent Ryan an email, which Sudeikis granted permission for Ryan to share in its entirety:

Just wanted to shoot ya a quick note and let ya know that I’m so sorry for your loss. And I thank you for feeling comfortable enough with me to share. Please please please feel ZERO regret in doing so.

It’s important and f—ing necessary for us human beings to do that. To connect. To share. And to not concern ourselves too much with the outcome of such bravery. Especially the men of the world. Our generation is the first to “understand” that notion, but darn it, I’d love to try and be the first generation of fellas to “live” the notion as well. So let’s both continue to attempt to be on that “side of history,” shall we?

I wish you all the luck and openness in the universe on finding the “four rolls of Kodachrome” your own father left you. Because he did. It’s out there. I know it is.

The one thing I want you to consider though is that it might not be physically “out there”, because it might actually be living inside of you. And through you. And merely accepting that possibility might be where and when the “finding” happens.

You see deeply into things for a living. Allow yourself the experience of doing that to yourself, for yourself.

Okay man. Be well. Always good to see and speak with you.

Ryan summed up Sudeikis’ kindness. ”It turns out, Jason Sudeikis, someone I’ve been fortunate to get to know a bit professionally, but certainly not well, did a truly nice thing for me when I really needed it and, frankly, I want people to know he did this,” Ryan wrote. “Also, the very few people I’ve actually told this story to always have a very positive reaction to it and now I just want to share it with others.”