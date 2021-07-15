Christine Quinn is reflecting on her emergency C-section.

The “Selling Sunset” star gave birth to her son, Christian Georges Dumontet, on May 15.

Quinn, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a lengthy post about her terrifying birth experience.

“Reliving the trauma on ‘Selling Sunset’ about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera,” wrote Quinn, alongside photos of herself with her son.

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized,” she continued. “Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

After her water broke during filming, Quinn was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated.

“Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting,” she recalled. “Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.”

The real estate pro also shared the new perspective that she has taken away from the experience.

“Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness,” she added. “Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy.”