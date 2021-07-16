A new contender is laying claim to song of the summer: “Wild Side”, a simmering new single from Normani, joined by Cardi B.

Accompanying the new single is a visually stunning music video, directed by Tanu Muino-directed (who recently directed Cardi B’s “Up”) and choreographed by the renowned Sean Bankhead, who also choreographed Normani’s “Motivation” video.

The video for “Wild Side” showcases Normani’s signature dance moves, her versatility with fashion and how she continues to be at the top of her game.

As Normani’s fans already know, this isn’t her first collab with Cardi B, with Normani having made a cameo in Cardi’s infamous hit “WAP”.

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” said Normani of “Wild Side”.

“She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best,” added the former Fifth Harmony member. “I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”