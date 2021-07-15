Gabriel Iglesias took to Instagram to let fans know he’s been forced to cancel an upcoming standup comedy show because his COVID-19 test came back positive.

On Thursday, the comedian nicknamed “Fluffy” revealed he’s had to cancel a show in San Antonio, Texas, while he quarantines for 14 days.

“I’m starting showing some symptoms, but fortunately it wasn’t debilitating,” he added, noting that he was suffering “some body aches, some chills,” but “other that than I’m feeling pretty good.”

Iglesias also pointed out that he’d been double-vaxxed, which he credited to why his symptoms have been relatively mild.

“Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday but at least I’m alive and I have cake,” he concluded, adding, “I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it.”