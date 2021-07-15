“What if you can beat the system at its own game?”

That’s the question posed a young NYC public defender in “Naked Singularity”, a new movie produced by Ridley Scott and Dick Wolf.

“‘Naked Singularity’ tells the story of Casi (John Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the very justice system he’s trying to make right,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

“Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client (Olivia Cooke) in an effort to beat the broken system at its own game,” the synopsis continues.

“Broken Singularity” debuts in theatres on Aug. 6 and on demand on Aug. 13.