Constantine Maroulis is embracing sobriety, revealing in an interview with OK! Magazine that he’s been clean for nearly two years now.

Maroulis, who competed in the fourth season of “American Idol” and went on to receive a Tony nomination for his performance in Broadway’s “Rock of Ages”, got candid about why he decided to get sober.

“I’ve been actually clean and sober now over 20 months, no drinks, no flower, nothing and just kinda working on myself a lot,” Maroulis, 45, told OK!, as reported by Just Jared.

“It started off like, I’m just gonna put this pen down, the vape, the drinks and just chill, and then it was a few months, and then it was six months, then it was a year, then it was now almost two years,” he explained.

“People around me [were] like, ‘You’re not a big drinker,’ and I said… ‘I’m concerned because I’m not someone that normally does that.’ And now at my age, [I’m] like, ‘Why am I doing that?’ I’m glad I caught that because if it were when my dear friend [Nick Cordero] was dying in a coma during the shutdown or when the sky was falling, it could have been [bad],” he confessed.

“Sitting around in my robe all day, hitting the vape or something like that — that’s not sexy in your 40s,” added Maroulis.