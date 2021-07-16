Click to share this via email

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made one of their first public appearances as a newlywed couple on Thursday.

The pair performed together at Ole Red; a bar that Shelton owns in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

They got up, close and personal with fans as they were filmed belting out their 2020 collaboration “Happy Anywhere”, among other tracks.

The couple donned casual ensembles for the performance, with Stefani wearing a white tank top and jeans, while Shelton opted for a black button-up shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

According to TMZ, Shelton told the crowd he couldn’t believe Stefani was joining him for such an intimate performance.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3 at his Tishomingo ranch surrounded by 40 family members and close friends.

The showbiz couple started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on “The Voice”.

Shelton had just filed for divorce from his second wife, Miranda Lambert, as Stefani announced her split from her husband of 13 years, Rossdale.