Josh Peck is offering his feelings about Drake Bell’s troubles.

Earlier this week, Bell pleaded guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in an Ohio court, and was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.

Appearing on the red carper premiere of his new Disney+ series “Turner & Hooch”, Peck was asked about the situation surrounding Bell, with whom he co-starred in “The Amanda Show”, before receiving their own show together, “Drake & Josh”, in 2004.

“It’s upsetting, and it’s an unfortunate situation. It’s disappointing,” Peck told a reporter from Variety.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Bell was arrested after a then-15-year-old girl filed a report with Toronto police in 2018, over an alleged incident that occurred between herself and the star at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017.

The prosecutors also presented evidence of “inappropriate social media message” Bell had sent the girl in the month prior to the concert, and while followed from relationship established between the two years before.

In her victim impact statement, the woman, now 19-years-old, caused Bell of grooming her and sexually abusing her, recounting “indescribable” pain he had caused her.

“Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” Bell said at his sentencing hearing on July 12. “I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

Bell’s attorney added in a statement, “Today’s plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim’s allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation. As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor.”