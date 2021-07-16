Courtney Stodden appeared to call out Chrissy Teigen as they shared a message from Jason Biggs on Thursday.

Stodden, who has accused Teigen of telling them to kill themselves in the past, posted alongside Biggs’ message: “This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family @biggsjason.”

The “American Pie” star wrote: “Hi Courtney – I wanted to drop you a note to say that I’m sorry for any tweet that I made in the past that may have hurt your feelings.

“They were meant to be jokes – but they were at your expense, and knowing how you feel, that makes them not funny at all.

“I am trying my best these days to live a clean and sober life, one in which I make good and healthy decisions – and that means taking accountability for the bad decisions I’ve made in the past.

“I wish you nothing but the best and happiness and success always. XO Jason.”

Stodden also shared a TikTok featuring articles about Teigen recently saying she was feeling “lost” after becoming a part of “cancel club.”

They posted:

Teigen has apologized for her behaviour, insisting back in May: “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”