Jason Sudeikis is standing in solidarity people facing racist attacks.

Appearing on at the premiere of “Ted Lasso” season 2 on Thursday, the actor turned heads with a T-shirt showing his support for three English soccer players who were targeted with racial abuse following the Euro final, in which the team lost to Italy.

The shirt read, “Jadon, Marcus & Bukayo,” referring to players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka.

All three players missed shots during the final against Italy, and were met with racial abuse in the U.K. that was widely condemned, including by Prince William in a rare tweet.

Sudeikis’ co-star Hannah Waddingham also spoke out against the racism against the English footballers in an interview with ET Canada.

#TedLasso star Hannah Waddingham says racist abuse against England footballers "shameful" https://t.co/j2aG0sEGsG pic.twitter.com/hYIlTPsCvh — ET Canada (@ETCanada) July 15, 2021

“Those boys on our team, they fought like absolute young kings,” she said, adding, “To see them being vilified and brutalized in the press, shame on people, I think they should be ashamed of themselves.”