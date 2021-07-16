Jason Alexander says he didn’t actually want his whirlwind marriage to Britney Spears to end.

The pop star and her childhood friend were infamously married at a 4 a.m. ceremony in Las Vegas in 2005, only to have the marriage annulled only 55 hours later.

Appearing on the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story”, Alexander opened up about the annulment, claiming that he was actually tricked into signing it.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts – the annulment – they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he explained. “So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication.

He continued, “So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage, right, in the future if we felt the same way.”

Alexander said that his own lawyers told him he had to contest the annulment within 30 days or it would become permanent.

“Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was like, ‘Beep, beep, beep [to indicate it had been disconnected]'” he said. “I’m like, ‘F*** they got me! Motherf***ers!’ So that was it.”