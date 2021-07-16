Shailene Woodley opens up about her engagement, how she’s been battling a secret illness and more in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

The actress admits she’s had to turn down work because of a health condition which she hasn’t spoken about publicly.

Woodley shares, “It was pretty debilitating. I said no to a lot of projects, not because I wanted to, but because I physically couldn’t participate in them.

“And I definitely suffered a lot more than I had to because I didn’t take care of myself. The self-inflicted pressure of not wanting to be helped or taken care of created more physical unrest throughout those years.”

Woodley tells the mag that her health is improving, but that the experience has left a lasting mark on her.

The star goes on, “I’m on the tail end of it, which is very exciting, but it’s an interesting thing, going through something so physically dominating while also having so many people pay attention to the choices you make, the things you say, what you do, what you look like. It spun me out for a while.

“You feel so incredibly isolated and alone. Unless someone can see that you have a broken arm or a broken leg, it’s really difficult for people to relate to the pain that you’re experiencing when it’s a silent, quiet and invisible pain.”

Woodley then discusses her engagement to Aaron Rodgers, with the Green Bay Packers quarterback announcing it in February during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

Woodley confirmed the exciting news during a “Tonight Show” interview two weeks later.

She says, “When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did.

“And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.’”

Woodley also teases the news every “Big Little Lies” fan is hoping for — that a third season is on the way.

She gushes, “We [the cast] all constantly say, ‘When are we doing season three? How do we make that happen?’ I’d like to say, knock on wood, that it is happening. The biggest thing is everyone’s schedules and getting the scripts written and just making a commitment.”