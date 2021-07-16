A sneak peek at the upcoming edition of “America’s Got Talent” showcases Rialcris, three brothers with a unique act.

The siblings got the attention of judge Sofia Vergara when they revealed they hailed from Colombia, her native land.

“Where in Colombia?” the former “Modern Family” star asked in Spanish, with the brothers telling her they’re from Bogota.

“I’m from Barranquillia!” she declared, with one of the brothers jokingly scoffing to remind her how famous she is in her homeland. “Please, like who doesn’t know who you are?” he quipped.

Then it was time for the audition, with the brothers demonstrating some gravity-defying balancing, with all three working together to culminate with one brother balances upside down with his head on the foot of another, who himself is balancing atop another.

The act earned roaring applause from the audience and a standing ovation from all four judges.

Viewers will find out if Rialcris is passed through to the next round when “AGT” airs on Tuesday, July 20.