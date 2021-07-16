Click to share this via email

Lorde just did her first live performance of her latest single.

On Thursday, the New Zealand singer appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for a rooftop performance of “Solar Power”.

On the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, Lorde sang the song, wearing a sunny yellow outfit, walking to a stage and taking a seat.

Lorde – Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021

During the finale of the song, Lorde danced as bubbles were blown around her and the camera revealed the city skyline.

The highly anticipated track was released in June, with her album of the same name set for release on August 20.