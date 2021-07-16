Lorde just did her first live performance of her latest single.
On Thursday, the New Zealand singer appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for a rooftop performance of “Solar Power”.
RELATED: Lorde Dishes On ‘Hardcore’ Yet ‘Innocent’ Album Cover For ‘Solar Power’
On the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, Lorde sang the song, wearing a sunny yellow outfit, walking to a stage and taking a seat.
During the finale of the song, Lorde danced as bubbles were blown around her and the camera revealed the city skyline.
RELATED: Lorde Says ‘Only A Handful’ Of People Can Understand What Billie Eilish Is Going Through As A Teenage Star
The highly anticipated track was released in June, with her album of the same name set for release on August 20.