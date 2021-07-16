Hoda Kotb had gone public about her desire to adopt a third child, following her adoption of Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, the “Today” host received a question from a called asking how the process fo adopting baby No. 3 was going.

As she explained, the whole thing has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb’s Priceless Reaction To THAT Scene In Steamy Netflix Drama ‘Sex/Life’

“Apparently it’s really slow during this time during COVID. I thought it would be a different game,” Kotb told host Andy Cohen.

“They said that a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they’d want to do — have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn’t — are holding on to things because they don’t have anything in that moment, so that’s what I’ve heard from our agency. Everything’s slow.”

She shared the advice she was given. “They say wait wisely and just be,” she said, “so we’re just gonna be.”