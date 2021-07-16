Click to share this via email

Sharon Stone got emotional as she was named a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

The actress, 63, was pictured wiping away tears as the gold medal was placed around her neck by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux.

Bill Murray, who starred alongside Stone in the 2005 flick “Broken Flowers”, was on hand to congratulate his friend on the prestigious honour.

Sharon Stone. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ordre des Arts et des Lettres is an order of France established on May 2, 1957 by the Minister of Culture André Malraux and is the country’s highest cultural honour.

Bill Murray congratulates Sharon Stone. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

As per usual, Stone looked incredible for the appearance, donning a pink trouser suit, which she teamed with a navy blouse.

Sharon Stone. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

The likes of U2 frontman Bono, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Leonardo DiCaprio have received the honour in the past.

Stone’s appearance came after she attended the star-studded premiere of “The Story of My Wife” in Cannes on Wednesday, wearing a stunning blue floral gown.