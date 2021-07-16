Mariska Hargitay has a new role that’s a bit out of the ordinary for the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star, playing a therapist in the new music video for singer Grace Gaustad’s single “93 Days”.

In an interview with People, Hargitay explains how appearing in the music video is both fresh and familiar.

“I was so excited to do something different,” said Hargitay of the video, which promotes the idea of reaching out for help after experiencing trauma.

Gaustad said that she grew up watching Harigtay as Olivia Benson on “L&O”, describing her as a “real-life superhero onscreen.”

“’93 Days’ is a song with a message that really speaks a lot to what I think Mariska stands for as a person and a leader and a mentor,” Gaustad explained, with Hargitay adding that her collaboration with the 19-year-old singer came together “so beautifully and so brilliantly.”

“I was so honoured and privileged to be invited into the project and into Grace’s world this way because I have been a fan of Grace’s for such a long time,” added Hargitay.

Filming the video with Harigtay was “a really exciting day,” said Gaustad.

“We trusted each other,” she added. “We were just laughing, singing — having an amazing time.”

“Grace and I trusted each other implicitly, and we’re so open, so there was a little bit of magic that happened on the set because we were going into something and building something and creating something together,” Hargitay said.

“93 Days” is featured on Gaustad’s full album, BLKBX: wht r u hding, with a new track released each week until the album’s release on Aug. 20.