20 years later, and Debbie Gibson has still got it.

On Friday, the singer debuted the video for her new single “One Step Closer”, from the upcoming album The Body Remembers, her first LP of original music in two decades.

In the video, Gibson, is in a room on a plush couch, singing in front of an old fashion TV, with a record player by her side.

“I was writing both upbeats and ballads, but I was gravitating toward the upbeats just because everybody needs that energy shift now. Pop music does that — it shifts energy,” Gibson told Rolling Stone. “That’s where the title comes from — the body remembers all the visceral moments tied to your favourite pop songs.”

Gibson also released the trackless for her album:

The Body Remembers Tracklist

One Step Closer

Runway

Love Don’t Care

The Body Remembers

Lost in Your Eyes, the Duet With Joey McIntyre

Strings

Legendary

Freedom ft. ASHBA

Girls Night Out #VegasVibe Remix

Dance 4U

What Are We Gonna Do

LuvU2Much

Red Carpet Ready

Tell Me Love

Me Not Loving You