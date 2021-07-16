20 years later, and Debbie Gibson has still got it.
On Friday, the singer debuted the video for her new single “One Step Closer”, from the upcoming album The Body Remembers, her first LP of original music in two decades.
In the video, Gibson, is in a room on a plush couch, singing in front of an old fashion TV, with a record player by her side.
“I was writing both upbeats and ballads, but I was gravitating toward the upbeats just because everybody needs that energy shift now. Pop music does that — it shifts energy,” Gibson told Rolling Stone. “That’s where the title comes from — the body remembers all the visceral moments tied to your favourite pop songs.”
Gibson also released the trackless for her album:
The Body Remembers Tracklist
One Step Closer
Runway
Love Don’t Care
The Body Remembers
Lost in Your Eyes, the Duet With Joey McIntyre
Strings
Legendary
Freedom ft. ASHBA
Girls Night Out #VegasVibe Remix
Dance 4U
What Are We Gonna Do
LuvU2Much
Red Carpet Ready
Tell Me Love
Me Not Loving You