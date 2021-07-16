Jodie Turner-Smith couldn’t be prouder of her husband Joshua Jackson.

The actress took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Jackson’s “Dawson’s Creek” character Pacey Witter on it.

Jackson then shared a text exchange on his Story, with him asking his other half: “Wait… is this what you are currently wearing?”

“The wife is out here doing the most to get the word out for #DrDeath,” he then wrote, referencing his new show, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.

Turner-Smith wrote on another selfie, “Bestie, did you stream #DrDeath yet???? @Vancityjax is on @peacocktv and you need to see it.”

Turner-Smith also reposted a photo of AnnaSophia Robb posing with her co-star Jackson.

“Posting this to let you know that #DrDeath is out *today*!!!!” Turner-Smith wrote. “And also that, @vancityjax, yes I still goddamn would!!! I’ll take the extra girth but please hold the sociopathy cos I’m not into that.”

Jackson shared the post, insisting he was “filing this away for future use.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot back in 2019, before they welcomed their first child, daughter Janie, in April 2020.