Ruby Rose has been candid about her reasons for exiting The CW’s “Batwoman” after just one season, prompted by a severe back injury she suffered while performing a stunt on the show.

In a new interview with Australia’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, Rose reveals another reason that influenced her exit: she was allergic to her costume.

“You ask anyone who has ever played a superhero or villain or anything with that costume. They’re not fun. That’s not really the fun part,” said Rose of the latex Batwoman suit.

RELATED: Ruby Rose Reveals Back Injury Influenced Her Decision To Leave ‘Batwoman’

According to Rose, the more she wore the costume the more she suffered.

“I was getting worse and worse because as you get more contact with it, you get more reactions,” she explained.

“Eventually, I took off the cowl at the end and my whole face was hives,” she added. “My throat was all messed up. It was like it was out of a scary movie.”