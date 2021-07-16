The story of Caitlyn Jenner’s political run will be told.

In a report publish by Politico on Friday, it was revealed that the reality star has hired a documentary film crew to chronicle her run for Governor of California.

According to the report, Jenner is paying the crew to film her run for office, with the intention to sell the footage afterward for a documentary or series, though no such project is yet in the works.

“We’re documenting history,” a senior campaign adviser told Politico.

Jenner is not the first aspiring politician to have her campaign documented, and in recent years documentaries have been made about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run and Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid.

Amazon also announced a deal earlier this year for the documentary “Mayor Pete”, about Pete Buttigieg’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020.