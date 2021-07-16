Amber Heard just shared another adorable photo of her baby girl, Oonagh Paige.

The “Aquaman” actress, who welcomed the little one on April 8, 2021, posted a photo showing the 3-month-old sitting on her lap wearing an adorable knitted hat while she worked on a laptop.

“I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss 🍼💝,” Heard wrote.

The star revealed her baby news in a post on July 1.

She wrote, alongside a sweet pic of the pair cuddling in bed: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business.

“I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”