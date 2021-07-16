Click to share this via email

Alanis Morissette is stepping into a new role on Fox’s “Alter Ego”.

The Canadian superstar will join Grimes, Nick Lachey and Will.iam on the judging panel for the new avatar singing competition.

“Dating Naked” presenter Rocsi Diaz is set to host.

The show will use motion capture and visual effects to help singers become the stars they’ve always dreamed of being.

“’Alter Ego’ merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” said Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials.

“We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”