Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk are very much still an item, according to two new reports.

The pair were rumoured to have begun an amorous assignation sometime between March and May of this year and, despite rumblings that things have “cooled off” between the two, sources seemingly close to the couple are speaking out to shut down that narrative.

“Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye [cooling off],” a source told People. The model was apparently so incensed that she contemplated taking legal action after Page Six published a report earlier this week suggesting the two had broken up.

People‘s source disputed Page Six‘s report, which also claimed that Shayk declined to take West up on an invitation to meet him in Paris. “That’s just not true,” the source said. “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for three hours. They are very much still dating.”

Meanwhile, TMZ also reports that Shayk and West are still together, and that their romance is “as hot as ever.”

Both outlets say the couple spent the 4th of July weekend together in San Francisco. Shayk and West were first spotted together back in France, where West celebrated his 44th birthday back in June.

West is still currently married to Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February.