It sounds like life is good for Kathie Lee Gifford.

During an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live”, Hoda Kotb was asked about her former “Today” co-host, and gave a pretty joyful update.

Talk show host @HodaKotb reacts to Ellen DeGeneres' decision to leave daytime television. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/lLqYwy3fsV — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 16, 2021

“She’s happy,” Kotb said. “She’s in love.”

Host Andy Cohen looked surprised, asking Oh, she’s in love?”

“She’s in love, she’s in Nashville, she’s singing …” Kotb continued. “She’s doing all the things she enjoys.”

She added, “I think she feels like, when you think that you’re at the end of a chapter, she’s like living proof that you have no idea.”

Kotb didn’t give any more details about Gifford’s love life, though during a visit to “Today” in April, the former TV personality did talk about her relationship.

“I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good,” she said at the time. “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up. I probably already have by just even mentioning it.”