Conan Grey is watching love unfold all around him in the music video for his new single “People Watching”.

In the Joe Mischo-directed video for the new track, which dropped on Friday, the singer-songwriter is working at a coffee shop while he watches the various people around him as they fall in love.

“The best place on earth to people watch is the cafe,” Gray explains.

“The perfect couples talking about their mornings, students studying, sweet couples who’ve sat at the same table for decades. It’s wonderful,” he continues.

“My best friend Ashley and I used to joke about the idea of us working at a cafe together, how terrible we’d be at our job because we’d get so distracted staring at people,” adds Gray. “So for the people watching video I brought Ashley to L.A. and thought I’d play the situation out, really show how much of a beautiful disaster it would be if I were to work at a cafe as I always say I should’ve.”