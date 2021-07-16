Olivia Rodrigo and Dr. Tony Fauci formed an unlikely friendship during the singer’s visit to the White House this week.

The 18-year-old pop star and America’s chief medical advisor teamed up to read out some funny vaccine Tweets.

“If Olivia Rodrigo tells you to get vaccinated you get vaccinated,” read one.

“Olivia RodriGO to the vaccine clinic,” said another.

Rodrigo headed to the White House on Wednesday to help spread an important message.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star met with U.S. President Joe Biden as part of a COVID-19 vaccination push aimed at young people.

Rodrigo was pictured making her way inside the West Wing of the building, smiling for photographers and stunning in a plaid pink-and-black dress.

WASHINGTON — Olivia Rodrigo, 18, who has the No. 1 album in the country, took the White House podium to talk about the importance of receiving vaccines. pic.twitter.com/iOZkmzwqmk — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 14, 2021

The president and his team are hoping the “Drivers License” hitmaker and her millions of social media followers can push more young people to get the jab.

Speaking from the White House, she told the crowd, “I am beyond honoured and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support.”

JUST IN: Olivia Rodrigo addresses White House press corps: "I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support." pic.twitter.com/e9ydLaB9Jq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 14, 2021

According to a June report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 38 per cent of Americans aged 18-29 years old had received at least one dose of the vaccine. This was the lowest among any other age group, the BBC claimed.