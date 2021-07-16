Selena Gomez doesn’t take herself too seriously.
The actress and singer, 28, posted a video on TikTok this week making fun of comments she made about her hair while on a red carpet back in 2007.
In the video, Gomez holds a neon-coloured wig while lip-syncing to audio of her remarks.
“I’ve got a little blue going on,” Gomez told a reporter at the time, referencing a streak of blue in her hair. Asked about the inspiration behind the style, Gomez responded, “I don’t know, I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party.”
As of Friday, the video featuring Gomez lip-syncing to the audio had been viewed over 25.9 million times and has 4.9 million likes.
Gomez captioned her post, “To my younger self: you’re not cool bro.”
Video of Gomez in 2007 making the original comments was posted in April of last year on YouTube.
Many loved Gomez’s self-deprecation. “[I]ts the self awareness for me [sic]”, one commenter wrote.
Others thought Gomez was being a bit hard on her younger self, “[Y]ou have to be kind to your younger self, she was still learning and under a lot of pressure, and totally awesome!” one person wrote.
Gomez has more than 30.6 million followers on TikTok.