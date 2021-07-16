Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez doesn’t take herself too seriously.

The actress and singer, 28, posted a video on TikTok this week making fun of comments she made about her hair while on a red carpet back in 2007.

In the video, Gomez holds a neon-coloured wig while lip-syncing to audio of her remarks.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Calls Most Of Her Experiences In Relationships ‘Cursed’

“I’ve got a little blue going on,” Gomez told a reporter at the time, referencing a streak of blue in her hair. Asked about the inspiration behind the style, Gomez responded, “I don’t know, I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party.”

As of Friday, the video featuring Gomez lip-syncing to the audio had been viewed over 25.9 million times and has 4.9 million likes.

Gomez captioned her post, “To my younger self: you’re not cool bro.”

Video of Gomez in 2007 making the original comments was posted in April of last year on YouTube.

Many loved Gomez’s self-deprecation. “[I]ts the self awareness for me [sic]”, one commenter wrote.

RELATED: Tyler, The Creator Apologizes To Selena Gomez For Mean Tweets In New Song ‘Manifesto’

Others thought Gomez was being a bit hard on her younger self, “[Y]ou have to be kind to your younger self, she was still learning and under a lot of pressure, and totally awesome!” one person wrote.

Gomez has more than 30.6 million followers on TikTok.