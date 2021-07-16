Nicolas Cage is sharing his thoughts on Hollywood and his complicated relationship with fame.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor opens up about his new movie, “Pig”, which centres on a former celebrity chef turned truffle forager.

“I do feel that I’ve gone into my own wilderness and that I’ve left the small town that is Hollywood,” said the actor. “I don’t know exactly why Rob left his stardom. It’s never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But as for me, I don’t know if I’d want to go back.”

He continued, “I don’t know if I’d want to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There’s a lot of fear there.”

Cage also discussed his reasons for taking a role in the new film.

“I wanted to remind myself and also remind some folks perhaps in the audience or in the media that I could also apply myself to a much more quiet and measured performance style,” he explained.

“Pig” hits theatres on July 16.