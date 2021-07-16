Shakira was feeling a little jittery before dropping “Don’t Wait Up”.

The Colombian superstar released the upbeat summer anthem on Friday, July 16.

“I have to say, I’m very nervous because it’s my first English song in a long time because I’ve been focusing on Spanish songs only lately,” admitted the singer during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“But this song came about and I’m like, yeah, it’s time,” she continued. “It’s time to do this again and I’m happy, and I’m so inspired right now.”

“Don’t Wait Up” was co-written by Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, and the video was directed by Warren Fu.

“This song is a song that I’ve been waiting to write and have for a long time,” she said. “I feel that this, it was meant to be.”

The video was filmed on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, a popular tourist destination with stunning natural landscapes.

“It was a lot of work,” recalled the 44-year-old star. “I spent two months preparing this video, finding the right director, talking to him every day on my WhatsApp, every minute of the day. And we were just brainstorming the whole time.”

“Don’t Wait Up” is out now.