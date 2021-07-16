Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bill Murray attends the "New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival

Bill Murray had a big surprise in store for audience members attending the premiere of “New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization” at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

After the film ended, Murray took to the stage for a 25-minute concert.

RELATED: Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman Remember The Big Backstage ‘SNL’ Fight Between Bill Murray And Chevy Chase

According to Deadline, the iconic actor played a Steinway piano alongside cellist Jan Vogler, pianist Vanessa Perez and violinist Mira Wang.

RELATED: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Set Production Assistant Addresses Those Bill Murray And Lucy Liu Fallout Rumours

“I know many of you wish to leave,” he joked. “We will not allow it.”

After the show, Murray threw individual roses into the audience.

RELATED: Zaila Avant-garde Gets A Surprise From Bill Murray While Showing Off Her Basketball And Spelling Skills On ‘Kimmel’

“New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization” is a documentary about Murray, Vogler and friends’ June 2018 concert at the Acropolis in Greece.