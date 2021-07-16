Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are in mourning after the sudden loss of their dog.

Kazee adopted Violet back in 2012.

Dewan took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the beloved pet on Friday, July 16.

“Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the sudden loss of our Violet Mae,” she began, while sharing a beautiful photograph of herself and Violet together.

The “Step Up” star continued, “Violet was the sweetest lady i ever knew, the best sneaky kisser in the world and the calm amongst the chaos always. Everyone who met you loved you and it is one the greatest privileges of my life to have had the last few years with you.”

“The bond you and Steve shared comes around once in a lifetime and our entire family misses you beyond words.”

Kazee also honoured Violet on his own Instagram page.

“To know her was to love her. She was more than a best friend to me. She was my savior,” wrote the actor.

“When I lost my mom I truly didn’t know how I would survive. Along came Violet and from the first glance we were soulmates. She wasn’t the dog I had picked out, that was a black lab mix named Jessie, who sadly didn’t make the trip from the Mississippi shelter. As I was leaving the shelter disappointed that the dog of my dreams didn’t arrive I saw her. She was sitting in the middle of a pile of brothers and sisters who were all losing their minds as puppies tend to do. Not her. She just stared at me. Into my soul as only Violet could do. I knew she was the one and we never looked back.”

He added, “Her passing was sudden and has left us all in shock but we are focusing on the memories because they are some of my most precious. Violet was a good dog.”