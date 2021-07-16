Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cole Sprouse is proudly showing off his beautiful girlfriend.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday, July 16, to share some stunning photos of Ari Fournier.

RELATED: Cole Sprouse Spotted Hand In Hand With New Girlfriend Ari Fournier In Vancouver

“Time to piss off the 14yos again,” he joked, before posting a selection of snapshots featuring the Canadian model.

Cole Sprouse — Instagram Stories @ColeSprouse

“Tippi and the burds,” he captioned an image of his 22-year-old girlfriend, referencing Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic, “The Birds”.

RELATED: Cole Sprouse Says He Only Watches Old Episodes Of ‘The Suite Life’ When He’s ‘Drunk Or Feeling Narcissistic’

“my heart broke with this photo,” wrote one dedicated fan underneath the post.

“I’m not ok💔,” added a second.

RELATED: Cole Sprouse Kisses His New Girlfriend Ari Fournier As Pair Enjoy Date Night In L.A.

Sprouse previously dated “Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.