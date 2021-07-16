Click to share this via email

Ashley Graham is positively glowing on her second pregnancy.

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday, July 16 to share a selection of cowgirl-themed maternity photos.

“Giddy up, baby,” she wrote in the caption.

The post includes photos and a video of the TV presenter’s bare baby bump.

Graham and husband Justin Ervin already share 18-month-old Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

The couple first announced the pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week.

“the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” wrote Graham.

Graham and Ervin tied the knot back in August 2010.