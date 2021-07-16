Camila Cabello is proud of the skin that she’s in.

The “Señorita” singer took to TikTok on Friday to share an important message about body positivity and self-love.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” she began. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly.”

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn’,” she continued. “But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

Encouraging her followers to embrace all that they are, the “Cinderella” star went on, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Concluding her video by singing some of En Vogue’s lyrics, she added “Giving him something he can feel!”

The empowering video clip was simply captioned “i luv my body”.