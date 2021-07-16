Lisa Rinna is coming to the defense of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate Erika Jayne.

It all started when former “RHOBH” cast member Camille Grammer sent a shady tweet about Jayne, suggesting that Jayne was being overdramatic when she shed tears about her ongoing divorce from lawyer Tom Girardi on Wednesday’s episode of the show.

Grammer’s original tweet, which referred to a scene where Jayne is seen with mascara running down her cheeks while she cries to fellow housewife Kyle Richards, read, “We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying.”

Grammer seemed to be implying that Jayne intentionally wore mascara that would run if she cried to heighten the drama or show her in a more sympathetic light.

A screenshot of Grammer’s tweet was posted on the Instagram account “queensofbravo”. Rinna, 58, saw the post and commented, “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnAss—-OnTwitter.”

Grammer has yet to respond to Rinna’s clapback.

In another tweet, Grammer clarified that she does believe Jayne was actually crying and that the tears weren’t fake. She also said this season of “RHOBH” is so messy and that she does “feel bad” for Jayne.

I believe she was crying. I agree. She’s upset. Going thought a divorce is awful experience no matter what. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2021

Omg! #rhobh is so messy rt now 😳🤭 So much to unravel. 🤔 — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2021

I do feel bad for Erika. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 16, 2021

During Wednesday’s episode of “RHOBH”, Jayne told Richards, “Nobody wants to be in the position I’m in right now. It’s really unenviable being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is, like, not cool.”

She added, “To have all of those things said about you, which are not true, and then to have everyone basically question everything. It’s lonely and it’s quiet and you would be shocked how quickly people turn on you.”