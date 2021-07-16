Selma Blair is sharing a positive update following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
The actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she’s finally back riding her beloved horse, Mr. Nibbles.
RELATED: Selma Blair Pens An Emotional Post About Her ‘Quiet Christmas’
“I did it. I stayed still and riding. A huge deal,” she wrote, while captioning a video of herself on horseback.
RELATED: Justin Long Teams Up With Sarah Ramos For Hilarious Spoof Of Selma Blair In ‘Cruel Intentions’, See The Star’s Epic Reaction
“Really proud I am recovering and learning and focusing. At least on my beloved horse Mr. Nibbles, with Kelly training my body and confidence.”
The 49-year-old “Legally Blonde” star first revealed her diagnosis back in 2018.
RELATED: ‘Legally Blonde’ Star Claims Movie Originally Ended With Reese Witherspoon And Selma Blair Together, Movie’s Co-Writer Denies It
Blair has previously shared other posts featuring Mr. Nibbles.
In February she wrote, “Everything feels out of practice. So I need to try harder. Make mornings fun. Get out before it’s time for a nap. Get out to just walk. But the best is when I can get to nibbles. Always.”