By revealing her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair channeled the brave qualities of a Cancer.

Selma Blair is sharing a positive update following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she’s finally back riding her beloved horse, Mr. Nibbles.

“I did it. I stayed still and riding. A huge deal,” she wrote, while captioning a video of herself on horseback.

“Really proud I am recovering and learning and focusing. At least on my beloved horse Mr. Nibbles, with Kelly training my body and confidence.”

The 49-year-old “Legally Blonde” star first revealed her diagnosis back in 2018.

Blair has previously shared other posts featuring Mr. Nibbles.

In February she wrote, “Everything feels out of practice. So I need to try harder. Make mornings fun. Get out before it’s time for a nap. Get out to just walk. But the best is when I can get to nibbles. Always.”