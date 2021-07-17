Blake Lively is unleashing on a paparazzo she says “stalked” her young children and the tabloid that published the photos.

Lively explained the “dark and upsetting” situation in a comment she made to an Instagram post featuring a pic of herself and her three kids as she pushed a stroller, published in the Daily Mail.

In her comment, Lively calls out the tabloid for its “deceitful” practices in placing the photos of she and her children alongside another in which she waves to the camera, and explains what actually went down.

“You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” she wrote.

“The real story is: My children are being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see,” Lively continued.

“When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away,” she added. “And jump out again at the next block.”

She asked, “Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?”

According to Lively, those photographers “who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my icture away from my children if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening.

Lively concludes by urging the Mail to “tell the whole story” and to “listen to your followers. They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop laying grown a** men to hide and hurt children. There are plenty of pictures you could’ve published without the kids. Please delete. C’mon. Get with the times.”