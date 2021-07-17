Britney Spears is expressing herself as her conservatorship battle takes yet another turn.

On Friday, she shared a quote on Instagram that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

That was accompanied by a lengthy statement calling out “the people closest to you who never showed up for you” and then have the nerve to “post things in regard to your situation… and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

Without naming names, Spears took aim at people in her life who did nothing to assist her situation and are only now speaking out in support.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!.”

Spears concluded by writing, “If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love.”

Spears scored a major victory this week in her legal battle to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator when a judge granted her request to hire her own lawyer — something she’d been blocked from doing previously.

“My dad needs to be removed today,” Spears said during a hearing on Thursday, asking that the conservatorship be ended immediately without requiring her to undergo any further “stupid” evaluations to avoid yet another opportunity for “people to question my intelligence for the millionth time.”