Seth Rogen dropped by the studio of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Friday, where he was welcomed by guest host Nick Kroll.

During their conversation, Rogen shared the details of a prank that Paul Rudd pulled on him while he was receiving a massage.

Rogen first revealed the prank in a tweet earlier this month.

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

“How it was truly revealed to me, they started massaging my face quite a bit,” Rogen recalled.

“At first I was like, ‘Ooh, a face massage!’ It shows how little boundaries I have. I didn’t even open my eyes. A stranger is fondling my face, and I paid for it,” he added.

The big tip-off came, Rogen admitted, when he heard Rudd start laughing. “And I opened my eyes to see Paul Rudd standing over me, laughing hysterically with my cheeks in his hands.”

While Rogen couldn’t remember whether the massage therapist whom Rudd subbed in for was male or female, he admitted he wouldn’t been surprised if Rudd was able to impersonate a woman giving a massage.

“Paul is also a tiny man,” joked Rogen, with Kroll agreeing that “he is a dainty fellow.”