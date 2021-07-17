Billie Eilish is feeling “ashamed” of some past behaviour, and is sharing her feelings in a new interview with Vogue Australia.

“I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing. The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly,” she explained.

“It’s really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It’s so weird,” she continued.

“The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’” Eilish added.

Last month, Eilish issued a statement on social media after an old video resurfaced in which she can be seen mouthing a racial slur.

“I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” she wrote.