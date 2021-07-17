Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian has received the seal of approval from a country music legend.

On Friday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a photo of her bikini-clad self catching some rays on the front of a boat, apparently floating in a lake.

“Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life- Dolly Parton,” wrote Kardashian in the caption, quoting the “Jolene” singer’s words of wisdom.

“Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself,” she added.

Parton caught wind of being quoted by Kardashian, and offered a comment.