Actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Canavale have been together for awhile, with the couple even sharing two children, Rocco and Rafa.

After nine years, Byrne tells the Sydney Morning Herald, it might be getting time to tie the knot, but circumstances keep getting in the way.

“I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it.’ And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby,” she said.

“It was kind of like that for us. I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally. I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then – no! Pandemic,” she added.

Speaking of the pandemic, Byrne opens up about how she and her family fled their home in Brooklyn last year.

“It was scary, trying to figure out how to get out and be safe,” she explained.

“And no one knew anything, right? We were all in this boat of, ‘What is this?’ It was a very, very weird atmosphere in the city. Bobby and I went to see ‘Girl from the North Country’ on Broadway, then, two days later, Broadway shut, and by that weekend it was awful,” she continued. “All of a sudden there was this tsunami, tidal wave, of this fearsome thing coming, then it just arrived and it was like, ‘Whoa.’ Then people we knew started to get it. Bobby lost friends.”